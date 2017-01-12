2017

Monster Trucks

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 2017

Studio

Nickelodeon Movies

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

Cast

Lucas TillTripp
Jane LevyMeredith
Thomas LennonJim Dowd
Barry PepperSheriff Rick
Rob LoweReece Tenneson
Danny GloverMr. Weathers

View Full Cast >

Images