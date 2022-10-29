Monsters Club

Having abandoned modern civilization, Ryoichi lives an isolated, self-sufficient life on a snow-covered mountain and sends mail bombs to the CEOs of corporations and TV networks. One day, he encounters a mysterious creature in the forest. That night, his older brother, who had committed suicide, appears before him at his cabin. The apparition takes Ryoichi beyond a door, where Ryoichi learns the truth about his family.
|Eita
|Ryoichi Kakiuchi
|Yosuke Kubozuka
|Yuki Kakiuchi
|Jun Kunimura
|Ryoichi's father
|Miyuki Matsuda
|Ryoichi's Mother
