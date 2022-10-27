A somber paranormal thriller that offers an original, exciting variation of the tale of two men with supernatural abilities, locked in a duel to the death. A battle between a man who can control people with a stare, and the only man he cannot control. When their fate cross, the survival battle begins. The two men with inevitable fate, who will survive?
|Takayuki Yamada
|Shuichi Tanaka
|Satomi Ishihara
|Kanae Kumoi
|Tomorowo Taguchi
|Mr. Kumoi
|Motoki Ochiai
|Jun
|Taiga
|Akira
|Mina Fujii
|Detective Oshikiri
