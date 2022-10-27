Not Available

Monsterz

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A somber paranormal thriller that offers an original, exciting variation of the tale of two men with supernatural abilities, locked in a duel to the death. A battle between a man who can control people with a stare, and the only man he cannot control. When their fate cross, the survival battle begins. The two men with inevitable fate, who will survive?

Cast

Takayuki YamadaShuichi Tanaka
Satomi IshiharaKanae Kumoi
Tomorowo TaguchiMr. Kumoi
Motoki OchiaiJun
TaigaAkira
Mina FujiiDetective Oshikiri

View Full Cast >

Images