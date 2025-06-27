Montana Mavericks

Not Available

Heather is a New York City girl and a best-selling author on a mission to conquer writer’s block and avoid paying back an advance on her next book. Her plans take a sudden swerve when she inherits a family ranch in Montana. With her two best friends, Heather heads out for a “Yellowstone” adventure intent on a quick sale but is blindsided by both the ranch’s dilapidated condition and by Cliff, the charming cowboy veterinarian next door who challenges her big-city ideals. Heather and her friends find more than they bargained for in this big sky adventure.