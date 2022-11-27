Monteverdi: L'Orfeo - La Fenice

Not Available

This full concert broadcast comes from our 2017 award-winning Monteverdi Trilogy tour, when the Monteverdi ensembles and John Eliot Gardiner celebrated the composer’s 450th anniversary with performances of his three surviving operas. This project saw the Monteverdi Choir, English Baroque Soloists, and an exemplary cast of world-class singers showcase concert-stagings of Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo, Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria and L’incoronazione di Poppea, at sixteen venues across the world. Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists John Eliot Gardiner - conductor Orfeo: Krystian Adam La Musica/Euridice: Hana Blažíková Messaggera: Lucile Richardot Proserpina: Francesca Boncompagni Caronte/Plutone: Gianluca Buratto Speranza: Kangmin Justin Kim Ninfa: Anna Dennis Apollo: Furio Zanasi Pastore I: Francisco Fernández-Rueda Pastore II/Spirito II/Eco: Gareth Treseder Pastore IV/Spirito III: John Taylor Ward Pastore III: Michał Czerniawski Spirito I: Zachary Wilder