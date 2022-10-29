In a dying town in Serbia daydreamer Marko is on the verge of divorce from the love of his life, Ljubinka. When an old communist-era monument is removed from the Main Square, he comes up with the idea to build a monument to Michael Jackson in order to save his town and seduce his wife again. But the town’s mayor has his own plans.
|Dragan Bjelogrlić
|Dušan
|Mirjana Karanović
|Darinka
|Boris Milivojević
|Marko
|Petar Mirčevski
|Zastavnik Penev
|Srđan Miletić
|Radio spiker & Tajkun Djordje
