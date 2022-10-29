Not Available

Monument to Michael Jackson

  • Comedy
  • Drama

In a dying town in Serbia daydreamer Marko is on the verge of divorce from the love of his life, Ljubinka. When an old communist-era monument is removed from the Main Square, he comes up with the idea to build a monument to Michael Jackson in order to save his town and seduce his wife again. But the town’s mayor has his own plans.

Cast

Dragan BjelogrlićDušan
Mirjana KaranovićDarinka
Boris MilivojevićMarko
Petar MirčevskiZastavnik Penev
Srđan MiletićRadio spiker & Tajkun Djordje

