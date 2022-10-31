Not Available

Moomin and Midsummer Madness

  • Animation
  • Family

Studio

Filmkompaniet

A peaceful summer day in the Moomin Valley is interrupted by a volcanic eruption. At the last minute the Moomin family finds refuge in a strange house. It turns out it's not an ordinary house but a theatre stage where the Moomin Family begins to write a play.

Cast

Paweł CiołkoszMuminek (polski dubbing)
Dominika KluźniakPanna Migotka (polski dubbing)
Cezary MorawskiTata Muminka (polski dubbing)
Brygida Turowska-SzymczakMama Muminka (polski dubbing)
Marcin PerchucWłóczykij (polski dubbing)
Joanna Pach-ŻbikowskaMała Mi (polski dubbing)

