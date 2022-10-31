Moomin and Midsummer Madness

A peaceful summer day in the Moomin Valley is interrupted by a volcanic eruption. At the last minute the Moomin family finds refuge in a strange house. It turns out it's not an ordinary house but a theatre stage where the Moomin Family begins to write a play.
|Paweł Ciołkosz
|Muminek (polski dubbing)
|Dominika Kluźniak
|Panna Migotka (polski dubbing)
|Cezary Morawski
|Tata Muminka (polski dubbing)
|Brygida Turowska-Szymczak
|Mama Muminka (polski dubbing)
|Marcin Perchuc
|Włóczykij (polski dubbing)
|Joanna Pach-Żbikowska
|Mała Mi (polski dubbing)
