Moon Over Malaya

    Ngok Ming is an idealistic young man, passionate about promoting and developing education in Malaya. He approaches a wealthy Chinese businessman to raise funds for building schools and meets the young heiress, Cho-lin. After a whirlwind romance, they get married. However, Ngok Ming struggles to balance his passion for education and performing his duty of managing the family business. As conflicts between the characters escalate, Ngok Ming and Cho-lin make decisions that change their lives forever.

