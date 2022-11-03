Not Available

Moon Pilot

  • Comedy
  • Family

An Air Force captain inadvertently volunteers to make the first manned flight around the moon. He immediately falls under the watchful protection of various security agencies, but despite all their precautions, a young woman who may be an enemy spy succeeds in making contact with the captain. The captain eventually discovers that this woman is not an enemy but rather a friend from a very unusual source.

Cast

Tom TryonCapt. Richmond Talbot
Brian KeithMaj. Gen. John M. Vanneman
Edmond O'BrienMcClosky aka 'Mac'
Dany SavalLyrae
Tommy KirkWalter Talbot
Kent SmithSecretary of the Air Force

