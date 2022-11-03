Moon Pilot

An Air Force captain inadvertently volunteers to make the first manned flight around the moon. He immediately falls under the watchful protection of various security agencies, but despite all their precautions, a young woman who may be an enemy spy succeeds in making contact with the captain. The captain eventually discovers that this woman is not an enemy but rather a friend from a very unusual source.
|Tom Tryon
|Capt. Richmond Talbot
|Brian Keith
|Maj. Gen. John M. Vanneman
|Edmond O'Brien
|McClosky aka 'Mac'
|Dany Saval
|Lyrae
|Tommy Kirk
|Walter Talbot
|Kent Smith
|Secretary of the Air Force
