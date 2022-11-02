1970

Moon Zero Two

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1970

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

The colonisation of space began in 1986 and now, fifty years on, the moon is frontier territory. The prospectors, the drillers, the exploiters and the exploited all surviving in this alien environment. The prospects for lucrative rewards exist but the premium paid for potential gain is often the ultimate sacrifice- life.

Cast

James OlsonCapt. William H. Kemp
Catherine SchellClementine Taplin
Warren MitchellJ.J. Hubbard
Adrienne CorriLiz
Ori LevyKarminksi
Bernard BresslawHarry

