Mordene på Katarina

Poul has been dumped by his true love Katarina. In his darkest hour, Poul buys a robot that is an exact copy of Katarina. The robot is a wonder; it can make good food, clean, and is willing to have sex as often as Poul wishes. In addition, she never complains. Poul is happy again, until his mother dies, and the real Katarina want a divorce. Now the robot becomes subject of Poul's aggression. Poul beats the robot over and over again. It has a therapeutic effect on Poul and it gives the real Katarina a hint - that there is something new about Paul. I wonder what it is? Poul panics when Katarina reappear in Poul's life. And Poul confuses the two Katarina. Dream and reality merges into one big nightmare.