Not Available

Drama - When one of his clients can't afford his fees, a big time Las Vegas child custody lawyer accepts a house as a suitable substitute. There, the lawyer meets Opal Dunn, a deeply religious woman who has a premonition about his family's destruction, but who believes that all things will pass if you have faith. This is a compelling story of a man's love for his family, as he goes from arrogance to humility and into a journey of faith. - Mary Daniels, Jan Felt, Angella Joy