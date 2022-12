Not Available

Yuukoku no Moriarty tells the story of how James Moriarty become one of the worst enemies of Britain and Sherlock Holmes’s most famous antagonist. The story takes place in London 1866 where there is strict classism; Albert, the firstborn of Moriarty’s noble family, finds in an orphanage two young brothers, Lewis and James. Surprised by their culture, he decides to adopt them. The three will decide to fight against the aristocracy of London to change society.