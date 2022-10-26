A German living in India during World War II is blackmailed by the English to impersonate an SS officer on board a cargo ship leaving Japan for Germany carrying a large supply of rubber for tyres. His mission is to disable the scuttling charges so the captain cannot sink the ship if they are stopped by English warships.
|Marlon Brando
|Robert Crain
|Yul Brynner
|Captain Mueller
|Janet Margolin
|Esther
|Trevor Howard
|Colonel Statter
|Martin Benrath
|Kruse
|Hans Christian Blech
|Donkeyman
View Full Cast >