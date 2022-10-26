1965

Morituri

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 1965

Studio

20th Century Fox

A German living in India during World War II is blackmailed by the English to impersonate an SS officer on board a cargo ship leaving Japan for Germany carrying a large supply of rubber for tyres. His mission is to disable the scuttling charges so the captain cannot sink the ship if they are stopped by English warships.

Cast

Marlon BrandoRobert Crain
Yul BrynnerCaptain Mueller
Janet MargolinEsther
Trevor HowardColonel Statter
Martin BenrathKruse
Hans Christian BlechDonkeyman

View Full Cast >

Images