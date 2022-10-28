Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Keep Christmas With You

Not Available

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join the Muppets® from Sesame Street® and guest vocalist Santino Fontana (the voice of Prince Hans in the popular Disney movie Frozen) in a celebration of the spirit of Christmas. Fontana makes his entrance on this beautifully produced show in a hot air balloon surrounded by large toy airplanes that drop from the ceiling as the Choir opens with the number "The Candyman/Pocketful of Miracles." Other standout moments are a duet with the Count and the Choir's organist, Richard Elliott, to the tune of "The Twelve Days of Christmas," a medley of songs from Sesame Street® as well as the popular "Keep Christmas With You," and hilarious hijinks and banter from the Muppets® from Sesame Street® throughout the show. This show is a world-class performance perfect for all ages as you celebrate the Christmas holiday.