Mormor og de 8 ungene i byen

The eight children Maren, Martin, Marte, Mads, Mona, Milly, Mina and Morten Minstemann, live with their parents in a tiny apartment in the city. Grandmother lives in the country side, but one day she comes to town for a visit. Everything is new and unusual for her, and she doesn't act like other people in the city. However, the children helps her out and they go for a trolley ride. When it's time for Grandmother to go back home she has no money for the train ticket. She spent her money on kitchen supplies, and now the children tries to come up with a plan to get her home. Easier said than done