The year is 1917. We are in the Russian countryside. It is the middle of freezing winter. A pale young, newly educated doctor arrives. Having to deal with one medical challenge after another he soon becomes the center of everyone's attention. To soothe the impressions of human suffering he turns to morphine.
|Ingeborga Dapkunaite
|Anna Nikolayevna
|Andrei Panin
|Medical Assistant Anatoliy Lukich Demiyanenko
|Svetlana Pismichenko
|Pelageya Ivanovna
|Katarina Radivojević
|Ekaterina Karlovna
|Aleksandr Mosin
|Vlas
|Irina Rakshina
|Aksinya
