Moscow on the Hudson

A Russian circus visits the US. A clown wants to defect, but doesn't have the nerve. His saxophone playing friend however comes to the decision to defect in the middle of Bloomingdales. He is befriended by the black security guard and falls in love with the Italian immigrant from behind the perfume counter. We follow his life as he works his way through the American dream and tries to find work as a musician.
|Robin Williams
|Vladimir Ivanoff
|Maria Conchita Alonso
|Lucia Lombardo
|Cleavant Derricks
|Lionel Witherspoon
|Alejandro Rey
|Orlando Ramirez
|Savely Kramarov
|Boris, KGB agent
|Elya Baskin
|Anatoly Cherkasov
