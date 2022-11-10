1984

Moscow on the Hudson

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 3rd, 1984

Studio

Bavaria Film

A Russian circus visits the US. A clown wants to defect, but doesn't have the nerve. His saxophone playing friend however comes to the decision to defect in the middle of Bloomingdales. He is befriended by the black security guard and falls in love with the Italian immigrant from behind the perfume counter. We follow his life as he works his way through the American dream and tries to find work as a musician.

Cast

Robin WilliamsVladimir Ivanoff
Maria Conchita AlonsoLucia Lombardo
Cleavant DerricksLionel Witherspoon
Alejandro ReyOrlando Ramirez
Savely KramarovBoris, KGB agent
Elya BaskinAnatoly Cherkasov

View Full Cast >

Images