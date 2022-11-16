The Bridge is the controversial documentary that shows people jumping to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Director Eric Steel staked out for a year under the infamous bridge filming 23 suicides. The footage was then compiled along with interviews from family, friends, witnesses, and survivors to create this disturbing yet very intriguing documentary.
|Eric Geleynse
|Himself
|Susan Ginwalla
|Herself
|Caroline Pressley
|Herself
|Gene Sprague
|Himself
|Elizabeth 'Lisa' Smith
|Herself
|Rachel Marker
|Herself
