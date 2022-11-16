Not Available

Мост

Easy There Tiger Productions

The Bridge is the controversial documentary that shows people jumping to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Director Eric Steel staked out for a year under the infamous bridge filming 23 suicides. The footage was then compiled along with interviews from family, friends, witnesses, and survivors to create this disturbing yet very intriguing documentary.

Eric GeleynseHimself
Susan GinwallaHerself
Caroline PressleyHerself
Gene SpragueHimself
Elizabeth 'Lisa' SmithHerself
Rachel MarkerHerself

