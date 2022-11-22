Most Likely

Not Available

Kurt and Chloe are a free-spirited couple that invite their closest friends to Kurt's family's vacation house in rural New Hampshire for their wedding. Among the guests are Mia's lifelong friends - Beth, a talented but aimless aspiring writer; Mia, a recently divorced single mom who'd rather not be at a wedding; and Joe, Mia's best friend, who is recovering from the fallout of a bad breakup. Over the course of the weekend leading up to Chloe and Kurt's nuptials, wine is poured (and other substances imbibed) old friendships are tested, and new relationships begin.