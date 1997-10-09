1997

Most Wanted

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1997

Studio

New Line Cinema

Sgt. James Dunn, who is wrongly accused of assassination of the officer he had a row with, is saved from death row and recruited for top-secret special operations squad led by Lt. Col Grant Casey. Their mission is to neutralize criminals who had avoided conventional law enforcement methods. On his first Mission, James is made the fall guy for the assassination of the first lady and everyone is loo

Cast

Keenen Ivory WayansGunnery Sergeant James Dunn
Jon VoightGen. Adam Woodward, alias Lt. Col. Grant Casey
Robert KoteckiMarine Lieutenant
Rick CramerBus Guard #1
Kenn WhitakerBus Guard #2
Wolfgang BodisonCapt. Steve Braddock

Images