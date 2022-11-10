Motaham Gorikht

Not Available

Hashim Agha and his family live in a not so distant past. He had been exhaust-gas repairs for the duration of the illness in the rental car, but doctors prevented him from doing heavy work due to illness. On the other hand, his student daughter in Tehran finds a job for her and rents the house. Hashem Aqa inevitably closed his work and emigrated to Tehran. Hashim Agha's Migration, along with his mother and his wife and his son and other daughter, together with his son-in-law, will create beautiful stories and adventures.