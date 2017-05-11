When her boyfriend dumps Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, she persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.
|Amy Schumer
|Emily Middleton
|Goldie Hawn
|Linda Middleton
|Tom Bateman
|James
|Christopher Meloni
|Roger Simmons
|Wanda Sykes
|Ruth
|Ike Barinholtz
|Jeffrey Middleton
