2017

Snatched

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 2017

Studio

Chernin Entertainment

When her boyfriend dumps Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, she persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.

Cast

Amy SchumerEmily Middleton
Goldie HawnLinda Middleton
Tom BatemanJames
Christopher MeloniRoger Simmons
Wanda SykesRuth
Ike BarinholtzJeffrey Middleton

Images