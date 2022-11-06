1950

Mother Didn't Tell Me

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1950

Studio

20th Century Fox

Jane Morgan (Dorothy McGuire) marries handsome doctor William Wright (William Lundigan), despite warnings from a host of other doctor's wives that she will be neglected and lonely, thanks to his career. Based on the novel The Doctor Has Three Faces by Mary Bard and billed as a movie with "all the answers" for new wives, this dated little film follows Jane's struggles to adapt her life to better suit her husband's needs.

Cast

William Lundigan
June Havoc
Gary Merrill
Jessie Royce Landis
Joyce Mackenzie
Leif Erickson

Images