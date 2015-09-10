2015

Mother of All Lies

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Adopted teenager Sara goes in search of her birth mother Abby, only to find the woman in prison for bank robbery and manslaughter. In an upcoming parole hearing, Sara helps Abby win release, and decides to spend the summer with her before leaving for college. But Sara soon finds herself in danger as her mother returns to her former partner in crime....

Cast

Francesca EastwoodSara Caskie
Jennifer CoppingAbby Miller
Anna GalvinRebecca Caskie
Roark CritchlowJason Caskie
Allie BertramCorinne
Jerry TrimbleCarl

Images