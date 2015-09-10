Mother of All Lies

Adopted teenager Sara goes in search of her birth mother Abby, only to find the woman in prison for bank robbery and manslaughter. In an upcoming parole hearing, Sara helps Abby win release, and decides to spend the summer with her before leaving for college. But Sara soon finds herself in danger as her mother returns to her former partner in crime....
|Francesca Eastwood
|Sara Caskie
|Jennifer Copping
|Abby Miller
|Anna Galvin
|Rebecca Caskie
|Roark Critchlow
|Jason Caskie
|Allie Bertram
|Corinne
|Jerry Trimble
|Carl
View Full Cast >