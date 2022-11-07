Mother's Finest - Live At Rockpalast 2003 Part 2

Not Available

Recorded at Germany's Rockpalast a hotbed for 70's and 80's Rock shows hosted the Mothers Finest crew for two packed shows,These two Mother sets from 1978' and 2003 capture a 25yr span of Funk,Rock and Soul from one of the most influential American bands of the last 40yrs. The sets are full of lively pieces that capatures the electrifying excitement and fun the band creates in concert. The two separate sets also define the length of time between the two events as the Rockpalast changed locations and as the band grew older and a few bandmember changes are obvious. The concerts are high powered and the footage is remarkable,Mothers Finest at it's mighty best!!!