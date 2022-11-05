Not Available

Mother's Heart

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Produzione Doria

Lorenz has three young children who are victims of a media who wishes to turn out terrorists. She contends with her monstrous offspring and student revolts until she can't take it anymore. Lorenz takes matters into her own hands by planting a bomb in the factory of her estranged husband. The director attempts to illustrate the effect that Big Brother has on the lives of people and how they are subjected to behavioral conditioning beyond their control.

Cast

Carla GravinaLorenza Garrone
Philippe LeroyAndrea Franti
Beba LončarMagda Franti
Yorgo VoyagisCarlo
Paolo GraziosiMariano

Images