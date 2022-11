Not Available

Bessie Beary complains she is tired of always having to do the housework. Charlie offers to take care of things while she goes to the beauty parlor. Bessie, with good reason, does not trust Charlie and advises Goose to keep an eye out. Sure enough, Charlie does his chores as sloppily as possible leaving Goose to head over to the beauty parlor to tattle to Bessie who berates Charlie over the phone. Charlie soon discovers what a snitch Goose is and tries to "close that big beak".