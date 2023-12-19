Not Available

Mothers' Instinct

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Benoît Delhomme

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Freckle Films

Best friends and neighbors Alice and Celine both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

Cast

Jessica ChastainAlice
Anne HathawayCeline
Anders Danielsen Lie
Josh Charles
Caroline Lagerfelt
Alexander BlaiseDr. Wallace

View Full Cast >

Images