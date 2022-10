2013

Last year we sorted through hours of video footage and photographs from when we first recorded and released our debut album, I Am The Movie. We realized we had such great footage from those days that we thought it would be cool to put together a documentary inspired stylistically by Fugazi's Instrument. We asked our friend Melissa Kraemer to lead the project and she did an amazing job editing together the story of I Am The Movie through the songs, from start to end.