Mötley Crüe: Crüe Fest 2008

Crüe Fest was a summer 2008 tour by Mötley Crüe, which commenced on July 1, 2008 and concluded on August 31, 2008. It featured Mötley Crüe themselves, Buckcherry, Papa Roach, Sixx:A.M., and Trapt. Crüe Fest was said to be "the Loudest Show on Earth". The tour earned around $40 million and was the most successful, most popular festival of the summer On March 24, 2009, the Crüe Fest DVD was released. The main concert was filmed on August 28, 2008 at the Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto, with some clips filmed at the other venues of the tour. The film was directed by P.R. Brown and was filmed in high definition with 5.1 stereo audio. The DVD reached #1 on the Billboard Top Music Video Chart, selling 7,000 copies in its first week of release