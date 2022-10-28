Motor Psycho

Three bad boy motorcyclists get kicks raping other people's women and generally being a nuisance. When they rape a veterinarian's wife, he takes exception and pursues them, teaming up with a Cajun woman whose husband they killed. The leader of the gang, a Vietnam Vet, begins showing signs of being a few slices short of a loaf.
|Richard S. Brummer
|Ambulance Driver
|George Costello
|Doctor
|Coleman Francis
|Harry Bonner
|Haji
|Ruby Bonner
|Russ Meyer
|Sheriff
|Alex Rocco
|Cory Maddox
View Full Cast >