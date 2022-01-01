1993

Motorama

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 1993

Studio

Proletariat Productions Corporation

A ten year old boy gets tired of life with abusive parents and cashes in his piggy bank and steals a Mustang. He rides off into a surreal America playing "Motorama," a game sponsored by Chimera Gas Company. He has various encounters with different people, and eventually reaches the Chimera Gas Company where he finds they are not playing by the rules of the game.

Cast

Martha QuinnBank Teller
Susan TyrrellBartender
Harper FlahertyOld Man at Wagon Wheel
John LaughlinMan at Wagon Wheel
Kurt BryantAnother Man
John DiehlPhil

Images