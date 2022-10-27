Mouchette is a young teenager living in the tough country. Her mother is about to die, and her father does not take care of her. Mouchette remains silent in the face of the humiliations she undergoes. One night in the woods, she meets Arsene, a poacher. He thinks he has just killed Mathieu, the rural policeman, and attempts to use Mouchette to build an alibi.
|Jean-Claude Guilbert
|Arsène
|Marie Cardinal
|Mutter
|Paul Hébert
|Vater
|Jean Vimenet
|Mathieu
|Marie Susini
|Mathieu’s Frau
|Nadine Nortier
|Mouchette
View Full Cast >