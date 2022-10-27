1970

Mouchette

  • Drama

Release Date

March 11th, 1970

Studio

Argos Films

Mouchette is a young teenager living in the tough country. Her mother is about to die, and her father does not take care of her. Mouchette remains silent in the face of the humiliations she undergoes. One night in the woods, she meets Arsene, a poacher. He thinks he has just killed Mathieu, the rural policeman, and attempts to use Mouchette to build an alibi.

Cast

Jean-Claude GuilbertArsène
Marie CardinalMutter
Paul HébertVater
Jean VimenetMathieu
Marie SusiniMathieu’s Frau
Nadine NortierMouchette

