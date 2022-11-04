Mountain of Wrath

Not Available

After the liberation in 1946, in a village in western Macedonia implemented collectivization farms. The President of the rural cooperative Stamat, former fighter, who with all their revolutionary zeal and enthusiasm believes collectivization only way for poor farmers. In doing so, he faces resistance from wealthy farmers who can hardly be separated from the property. In contrast, Stamat faced with the decision of the Committee, the mountain that provides a livelihood and that villagers consider her to be assigned to the Wood Industry. His attempt to change this decision, there is no success. He feels that his revolutionary ideal betrayed. In these circumstances Stamat faced with the fact that the villagers do not trust him, but nevertheless he stands on the right side.