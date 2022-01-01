1990

Mountains of the Moon

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 1990

Studio

TriStar Pictures

The story of Captain Richard Francis Burton's and Lt. John Hanning Speke's expedition to find the source of the Nile river in the name of Queen Victoria's British Empire. The film tells the story of their meeting, their friendship emerging amidst hardship, and then dissolving after their journey.

Cast

Richard E. GrantLarry Oliphant
John SavidentLord Murchison
Bernard HillDr. David Livingstone
Iain GlenJohn Hanning Speke
Fiona ShawIsabel Arundell
Leslie PhillipsMr. Arundell

