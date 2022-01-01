Mountains of the Moon

The story of Captain Richard Francis Burton's and Lt. John Hanning Speke's expedition to find the source of the Nile river in the name of Queen Victoria's British Empire. The film tells the story of their meeting, their friendship emerging amidst hardship, and then dissolving after their journey.
|Richard E. Grant
|Larry Oliphant
|John Savident
|Lord Murchison
|Bernard Hill
|Dr. David Livingstone
|Iain Glen
|John Hanning Speke
|Fiona Shaw
|Isabel Arundell
|Leslie Phillips
|Mr. Arundell
