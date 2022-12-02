Mourir ? Plutôt crever !

Not Available

80 years old, but Siné is still going strong. This renowned French cartoonist continues the fight, never weakening. His passions are still as fervent as when he was twenty. Fired from Charlie Hebdo magazine, he bounced back by creating Siné Hebdo. It is through this adventure that he recounts his past battles. He's an atheist, anti-cop, anti-army, anti-colonialist, a friend to cats, crazy about jazz and salsa. The artist defended the Algerian cause during the Algerian War, made Malcolm X his daughter's godfather, became friends with Jacques Prévert... He has always been socially and politically committed, has sometimes made mistakes - and willingly recognizes the fact. His ferocity comes from his huge tenderness for all the oppressed. So, he rages against the well-off of all kinds. The man from the "rude newspaper" has quite some principles.