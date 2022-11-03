1932

Movie Crazy

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 22nd, 1932

Studio

The Harold Lloyd Corporation

Harold Hall, a young man with little or no acting ability, desperately wants to be in the movies. After a mix-up with his application photograph, he gets an offer to have a screen-test, and goes off to Hollywood. At the studio, he does everything wrong and causes all sorts of trouble. But he catches the fancy of a beautiful actress, and eventually the studio owner recognizes him as a comic genius.

Cast

Constance CummingsMary Sears
Kenneth ThomsonVance
Louise Closser HaleMrs. Kitterman
Spencer ChartersJ.L. O'Brien
Robert McWadeWesley Kitterman, Producer
Eddie FetherstonBill (assistant director)

