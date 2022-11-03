Movie Crazy

Harold Hall, a young man with little or no acting ability, desperately wants to be in the movies. After a mix-up with his application photograph, he gets an offer to have a screen-test, and goes off to Hollywood. At the studio, he does everything wrong and causes all sorts of trouble. But he catches the fancy of a beautiful actress, and eventually the studio owner recognizes him as a comic genius.
|Constance Cummings
|Mary Sears
|Kenneth Thomson
|Vance
|Louise Closser Hale
|Mrs. Kitterman
|Spencer Charters
|J.L. O'Brien
|Robert McWade
|Wesley Kitterman, Producer
|Eddie Fetherston
|Bill (assistant director)
