Not Available

Moving Child Films I

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This innovative film draws from diverse expertise in Child Development, Movement, Psychiatry, Education, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Dance Therapy, NeuroPhysiology, and Body-Mind Centering. Explores dynamic movement's importance in physical, emotional, social and mental development and shows how awareness of movement from the get-go can support healthy family bonding and positively shape how a child grows. Of interest to caregivers and parents of children, the Moving Child Film also shares practical ideas for engaging movement with children.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images