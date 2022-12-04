Moving Child Films I

Not Available

This innovative film draws from diverse expertise in Child Development, Movement, Psychiatry, Education, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Dance Therapy, NeuroPhysiology, and Body-Mind Centering. Explores dynamic movement's importance in physical, emotional, social and mental development and shows how awareness of movement from the get-go can support healthy family bonding and positively shape how a child grows. Of interest to caregivers and parents of children, the Moving Child Film also shares practical ideas for engaging movement with children.