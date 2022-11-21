Not Available

A house facade as compressed memory, an ephemeral film between inside and out, between then and now. In Linda Christanell's newest film Moving Picture, the opulent presentation of fetishistically decorated tabeaus has made way for a material-transposing montage technique. The applied viewpoint (via Barbara Stanwyck) opens up multi-dimensional insights and varies thoses poetic aspects which have till now been indicative of Christanell's moving (in both senses of the word) images. The results are new cadenzas in sound and picture. (Ulrike Sladek)