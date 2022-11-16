Moya Moryachka

Not Available

At a popular vacation destination in Crimea every evening the entertainer Lyudmila Pashkova hosts "Where are you, talents?" - a friendly competition designed to amuse vacationers. Michael Gudkov, a vacationer from the northern Russian city of Murmansk, takes up the challenge performing his favorite song "My Female Sailor". In spite of a well-received performance the host did not award a victory to him. Feeling slighted Michael decides to compete every evening with his song until he gets his well-deserved prize becoming a favorite fixture of the local competition.