Karthik (Prithviraj) and Viji (Prakash Raj) are close buds, who are keyboard players in music director Vidyasagar’s team. They are brilliant in their work of re-recording and background scores. They are fun-loving, witty and share a great rapport. They come to live in an apartment complex where they meet a handful of interesting people. Their neighbour and flat secretary, Ananthakrishnan (Brahmanandam) is not too happy about Karthik occupying the flat and asks him to vacate as bachelors are not allowed to live there. Preethi (Neelima Rani), a girl from one of those apartments, is head over heels in love with Karthik.