Mr. Big: Back to Budokan

Not Available

Back to Budokan is a live album CD and DVD by the hard rock band Mr. Big. The performance was recorded at Budokan in Tokyo, Japan Jun 20, 2009. Track Listing: 1. Daddy, Brother / 2. Lover, Little Boy (The Elecrtic Drill Song) / 3. Take Cover / 4. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind / 5. Alive and Kickin' / 6. Next Time Around / 7. Hold Your Head Up / 8. Just Take My Heart / 9. Temperamental / 10. It's For You - Mars / 11. Pat Torpey Drum Solo / 12. Price You Gotta Pay / 13. Stay Together / 14. Wild World / 15. Goin' Where The Wind Blows / 16. Take a Walk / 17. Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo / 18. Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan Duo / 19. Double Human Capo / 20. The Whole World's Gonna Know / 21. Promise Her The Moon / 22. Rock & Roll Over / 23. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo / 24. Addicted To That Rush