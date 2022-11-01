Not Available

MR.BIG: Back to Budokan

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    1. Daddy, Brother 2. Lover, Little Boy (The Elecrtic Drill Song) 3. Take Cover 4. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind 5. Alive and Kickin' 6. Next Time Around 7. Hold Your Head Up 8. Just Take My Heart 9. Temperamental 10. It's For You - Mars 11. Pat Torpey Drum Solo 12. Price You Gotta Pay 13. Stay Together 14. Wild World 15. Goin' Where The Wind Blows 16. Take a Walk 17. Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo 18. Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan Duo 19. Double Human Capo 20. The Whole World's Gonna Know 21. Promise Her The Moon 22. Rock & Roll Over 23. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo 24. Addicted To That Rush

