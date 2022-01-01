1990

Mr. Destiny

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1990

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Larry Burrows is unhappy and feels powerless over his life. He believes his entire life could have turned out differently had he not missed that shot in a baseball game when was a kid. One night he meets this mysterious man, who could change his fate by offering him that alternative life he always dreamed of. But as Burrows embarks on this journey of self discovery he realises that even this new life has its problems and drawbacks..

Cast

James BelushiLarry Burrows
Michael CaineMike
Linda HamiltonEllen Jane Burrows/Robertson
Jon LovitzClip Metzler
Rene RussoCindy Jo Bumpers/Burrows
Courteney CoxJewel Jagger

