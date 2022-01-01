Mr. Destiny

Larry Burrows is unhappy and feels powerless over his life. He believes his entire life could have turned out differently had he not missed that shot in a baseball game when was a kid. One night he meets this mysterious man, who could change his fate by offering him that alternative life he always dreamed of. But as Burrows embarks on this journey of self discovery he realises that even this new life has its problems and drawbacks..
|James Belushi
|Larry Burrows
|Michael Caine
|Mike
|Linda Hamilton
|Ellen Jane Burrows/Robertson
|Jon Lovitz
|Clip Metzler
|Rene Russo
|Cindy Jo Bumpers/Burrows
|Courteney Cox
|Jewel Jagger
