Not Available

Dean a.k.a Mr.Happy Pants is getting married to the new love of his life Misty. Or is he? On Mr.Happy Pants' Wedding Day his groomsmen launch a mischevious plan to sabotage the ceremony. Lead by Dean's best man James,the groomsmen kidnap Dean& get him drunk just hours before he is supposed to say I do. As his groomsmen remind him of his loves past, Dean struggles to stay focused on his future. Is Dean really ready to leave Mr.Happy Pants behind and live happily ever after with Misty?