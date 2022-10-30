Not Available

Hong Doo-Shik, there is something special about him!! He's a good-looking 31 year-old man who knows everything and knows how to do everything. He's a delivery man for a Chinese restaurant. He's a clerk at a convenient store. And he's even a singer at a live cafe! Yoon Hye-Jin is a righteous perfectionist and also a dentist. She gets fired when her 'supposed-to-be-threatening' resignation is accepted by the board! She moves to a small rural town to open up her own clinic. But, something about each other draws them closer. First of all, Mr. Handy is a good fighter. He can fight like one of those Matrix characters.. Second, he has a warm heart. It seems like he lives in a world that is different from hers... And she can't help but keep thinking about him... Hye-jin is so damn loud! But sometimes... in a strange way, she sounds like a bird chirping... sounds like rhythmic beats... He can't help but keep thinking about her...