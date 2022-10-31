Not Available

Originally created as a 4 part web series, Mr. J (2010) picks up directly where The Dark Knight (2008) left off, with the Joker imprisoned at Arkham Asylum. He has been put into the care of the ambitious Dr. Harleen Quinzel who thinks she can actually reach the Joker. But over a month long series of interviews which slowly become a courtship, the Joker gradually molds Dr. Quinzel in his image. Now, with Harley Quinn, as she calls herself, wrapped around his finger, the Joker and his new love interest return to Gotham to wreak havoc on the city.