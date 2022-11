2003

This tale of romance follows atheist Krishna Murthy (Sivaji) and religious Sailaja (Laila), two strangers on a train destined to fall in love. Krishna travels to Annavaram to visit his aunt, while Sailaja's trip is to seek a holy blessing. The two end up sharing the same berth on the train but soon become separated. Recognizing that a passion has been sparked between them despite their differences, each sets out to find other.