Mr. Sardine

Derek Chiu Sung-kei directs this low-budget yarn about a mild-mannered grocery store clerk named Sardine (Dayo Wong Chi-wah) who lives a highly ordered life in an apartment filled with canned goods. His equilibrium is smashed when his landlady evicts him to make way for her daughter Anna (Irene Wan Pik-ha) to move in. When the middle-aged woman keels over from a bad combination of Panadol and liquor, Sardine believes that he is responsible for her death and tries to hide the body. Trouble ensues when Anna finds the corpse in Sardine's apartment while Sardine contends with a devious fellow employee who tries to get him canned from the supermarket.